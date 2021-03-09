'The Devil Is A Part-Timer' Finally Renewed For Season 2 After 8 Long Years

The Devil is a Part-Timer is an anime series that is based on Satoshi Wagahara’s novel, Hataraku MaÅ-sama! The show revolves around the story of Satan working in a fast-food restaurant. It was recently announced that the series is renewed for the second season, 8 years after the first season ended and The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 is officially in the works.

The Devil is a Part-Timer plot

The premise of the anime series shows that Satan was defeated in his own world by Hero Emilia Justina and had to escape to Tokyo. The anime is a light comedy series that shows the devil taking on human identity and working at MgRonald's in order to survive in the actual world. As he is the devil he has no idea about serving tables and the hilarious series shows how the Devil himself has to learn the human ways so as to not reveal his identity to the world.

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2

The first season of the series that released in 2013 did not initially generate a lot of views. But over the years the show has managed to have a cult following after it was picked up by Netflix US. The first season was produced by White Fox studios however there has been no confirmation whether they will be handling the second season as well. The trailer of the second season shows some of the cast members from the first season returning for the second season.

The Devil is a Part-Timer cast includes, Ryota Osaka who plays Sadao Maou, Yoko Hikasa as Emi Usa, Yuuki Ono as Shiro Asiya, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Hiro Shimono as Hanzo Urushihara and Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki as the main characters along with many other supporting characters like Rika Suzuki played by Asuka Nishi, Miki Shiba played by Kimiko Saito and many more.

There has no update about the release date of The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 and no updates on whether White Fox studio will be handling the animation for season 2 as well or will be handled by some other studio. There has also been no update about what will be the plotline in season 2 of The Devil is a Part-Timer.