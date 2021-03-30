'The Disciple' Trailer Released Ahead Of Netflix Premiere On April 30

The Disciple has found its home on Netflix. The Disciple is Chaitanya Tamhane’s award-winning film that details the journey of an aspiring classical musician. The Disciple has been executive produced by Mexican film director and Academy award-winner Alfonso Cuarón. The Disciple trailer was released on March 30 ahead of its premiere on Netflix on April 30, 2021.

'The Disciple' trailer releases ahead of premiere in April

Netflix India recently revealed its release slate for 2021. The slate full of star-studded stories and sequels to a few projects. The latest addition to this slate is the Chaitanya Tamhane directed film, The Disciple. This became the first Indian film since 2001's Monsoon Wedding to compete in the main section at the Venice Film Festival.

Now, the film will be available for streaming worldwide from April 30. The Disciple Marathi movie revolves around an Indian classical musician named Sharad Nerulkar. He has dedicated his life to the craft and has been a diligent student of his guru, his father for his years. But after years of honing his skills, Sharad is now questioning if he will ever be able to achieve the excellence he dreams about and is striving for.

Ahead of the film’s release on April 30, The Disciple trailer was released by Netflix. The trailer starts off with focusing on the greatness of Indian classical music and soon Sharad Nerulkar is practicing in front of his father. The trailer progresses and establishes a relation between music and divinity and how one needs to sacrifice and pay the necessary dues to achieve it. The Disciple trailer continues and shows how Sharad begins to question these sacrifices. His inner turmoil is presented through various stages of his life. These sacrifices for the sake of divinity also involve his job and his personal interests. A voiceover then suggests how walking on this divine path requires one to accept being alone and hungry.

'The Disciple' cast and other details

Apart from Aditya Modak as Sharad Nerulkar, The Disciple also stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide, Kiran Yadnyopavit, Abhishek Kale, Neela Khedar, and a few others. As mentioned earlier, The Disciple has been executive produced by Alfonso Cuaron. Moreover, the film has been produced by actor Vivek Gomber. Vivek Gomber and director Chaitanya Tamhane’s film Court. Gomber is also known for his performances in projects like Sir and A Suitable Boy.

'The Disciple' trailer: Audience reactions

Whattatrailer... so excited to be working in this industry at a time where films like these are getting made. Bravo Chaitanya! #TheDisciple https://t.co/pxVXngcK4m — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) March 30, 2021

Image Credit: The Disciple Twitter

