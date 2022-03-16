The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes' Web Series Gets Release Date, See Poster

Touted as one of the highly anticipated web series, Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston's The Essex Serpent has shared an exciting update with the fans. After the huge success of the Marvel series Loki, fans are excited to see Hiddleston on the small screen again. The forthcoming Apple+ series is adapted from Sarah Perry novel of the same name, which emerged as the best seller. The hotly-buzzed series not only unveiled the release date but also dropped the first look of the characters.

The Essex Serpent first look

As per a report from Deadline, The Essex Serpent starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes will be released on Apple TV across the globe on May 13, 2022. The series will release two episodes on that day while the rest of the episodes will follow. Danes plays the role of Cora Seaborne, a London widow who reaches Essex in response to reports about a mythical serpent. On the other hand, Hiddleston will be seen in the role of a village vicar, who develops a bond with the widow.

Their story is met with a twist after an incident causes the entire town to curse her for attracting the mythical creature. The new images dropped on the internet shows Hiddleston and Danes dressed in warm clothes as they walk side-by-side. Clio Barnard has helmed the venture while BAFTA-nominee Anna Symon wrote penned the six-episode series.

Apart from Hiddleston and Danes, the Apple TV series will also feature Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires. As per the outlet, the series is bankrolled by See-Saw Films while Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters serve as the executive producers of The Essex Serpent.

