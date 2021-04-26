'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Actor Wyatt Russell On His Marvel Future As US Agent

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale received praises from many. It has Wyatt Russell finally giving up his identity as the new Captain America. He is then made the U.S. Agent by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Now, the actor expressed the possibilities for his character ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' US Agent actor Wyatt Russell addresses his Marvel future

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Wyatt Russell talked about his future as US Agent following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. He said that the part of the way he approached Marvel Studios was it is all his last time doing the role. The actor mentioned that Marvel operated in a "really cool" way where they don't make decisions before they see what works. He noted that he is not a part of any of this decision-making about his character.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 showed John Walker in a new light. He not only gave up the fight for the shield but also gave priority to saving people instead of going after the Flag Smashers for revenge. Walker even teamed up with Bucky Barnes for good. At the end of the season, he was given a new title, U.S. Agent which he seems pretty excited to be as he joins the game again. Although he admitted that nothing changed in his new suit except the color changed from blue to black. Some fans even started liking the character.

Wyatt Russell asserted that his character is hopefully taken for someone who he really is set up to despite down the journey of understanding where he came from. He stated that whether or not the viewers like it or agree with it, they are going to understand why John Walker is doing the job. The actor noted that at the end of the series he is grown into himself in a very dangerous way.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 made Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson the new Captain America. A fourth installment in the Captain America film series is in the works at Marvel Studios. Wyatt Russell could return as US Agent in the movie, however, no confirmation is made yet. The project is currently in the early development stage with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner, Malcolm Spellman as co-writer.

Promo Image Source: A still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier