'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 2 End Credits Scene: Know All About It

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Episode 2 introduced its viewers to the henchmen of the antagonist of the limited series, namely 'The Flag Smashers'. In addition to the same, it gave fans a sense of the equation that the titular characters will be seen sharing up until the end of the series. But, several others have wondered if there is a The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2 end credits scene. Read on to know more about it.

So, does a 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 2 post credit scene exist?

The function of the second episode is essentially to give viewers a sense of the dynamic that will be shared by its titular characters and the various adventures that one can expect them to embark on, as a part of the larger mission the two have been assigned to. The episode in itself also hinted at the extent to which the antagonists of the series will pose a problem for the lead pair. Some sections of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2 have hinted at how Emily VanCamp will play a more prominent part in the Kari Skogland-directed series, which was embedded as one of the MCU Easter Eggs in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Many have noticed that there's a WandaVision easter egg in the series as well, with one of the trucks on which the titular characters fight the Flag Smashers having the same number plate like that of the one on Wanda Maximoff's car. Additional The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2 Easter Eggs include the introduction of Isaiah Bradley, who is more popularly known as the Captain America of African-American descent from the comics. The series even introduced the viewers to Isiah Bradley's grandson, who, in the comics, goes on to form and even lead the Young Avengers team. But, as far as the existence of an end credit scene in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's premiere episode is concerned, New World Order does not have one. It is unclear as to whether or not the second episode, which will be released next Friday, will come with an easter eggs-laced sequence placed right after the end credits roll.

About 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier':

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first three episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, and Power Broker are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.