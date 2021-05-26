'The Family Man 2' Gets Rubina Dilaik's Thumbs Up; Abhinav Says 'biwi Ki Demand Puri Karo'

The Family Man 2 might have got embroiled in controversies, but that does not seem to affect the excitement for the viewers. Not just audiences, even celebrities are giving it a thumbs up and expressing their anticipation. The latest to back the show was Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who can’t wait to watch it.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shula back The Family Man 2

Though it's been over a week since the release of the trailer, Rubina Dilaik seemed to have watched it recently. The Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote that she had officially entered ‘Want Family Man Now’ zone.

She termed it as an ‘amazing trailer’. The actor added that she could not wait anymore, and urged the makers to release it soon.

I have officially entered the #WantFamilyManNow zone! What an amazing trailer 🔥🔥🔥

Jaldi le aao show yaar, can’t wait anymore! — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 26, 2021

Husband Abhinav Shukla too joined in the excitement and urged the makers to fulfil his ‘biwi’s demand. The actor, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, stated that they both wanted the show to be out ‘now.'

Biwi ki demand please puri kardo @primevideoin

We both #WantFamilyManNow now now! https://t.co/TP8CGcq5E0 — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) May 26, 2021

A few days ago, another Bigg Boss couple, from the season before, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had also expressed their excitement for the series.

Meanwhile, the excitement aside, the show has landed in trouble over the portrayal of Samantha Akkineni’s character. Netizens felt that her character has been modelled on the soldier of the now-defunct LTTE, involved in the decades-long Sri Lankan civil war.

Tamils felt that their community has been shown as ‘terrorists’ and in poor light. They trended hashtags against the show, while politicians like Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko and NTK leader Seeman have called for a ban on the show.

The Family Man 2, traces the story of Manoj Bapayee’s character Srikant, in the mission against Samantha’s organisation. The series, directed by Raj & DK, hits Amazon Prime on June 4.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.