'The Family Man 2': Seema Biswas On PM Basu Being Compared To Mamata Banerjee

Ever since The Family Man Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021, the web series has been garnering heaps of praises from the masses for its plot as well as its cast and characters. Along with its lead actors, The Family Man 2 supporting cast and characters are also being lauded for the added layers to them, including acclaimed actor Seema Biswas' character of the Indian Prime Minister Basu. Soon after the Raj and Dk-created series released, a lot of viewers drew comparisons of Seema's character to West Bengal's current CM, Mamata Banerjee. Now, in one of her latest interviews, Seema revealed whether her character in the second season of The Family Man was really inspired by Mamata Banerjee or not.

Seema Biswas on netizens comparing her character to West Bengal's Chief Minister

The plot of The Family Man 2 witnesses madness erupting after Seema Biswas' character PM Basu takes an adamant stand of wanting to organize bilateral talks in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. While her role in the Amazon Prime Video series received positive reviews from critics and the masses alike, a lot of individuals took to social media to draw parallels between PM Basu and West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Addressing the much-discussed question in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Seema told the portal that the makers mentioned no names to her and never told her if her character in The Family Man 2 was inspired by a real-life personality.

Elaborating further on the same, the Bandit Queen star said she prepped for her role according to the brief given to her and to understands what should be the body language of her character. She also revealed that there was no reference to PM Basu's character either mentally or physically. The film and theatre actor concluded by stating that just like her character in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, she is a Bengali in real life too, so that made her job in the web series much easier.

Meanwhile, The Family Man Season 2 ended with a hint at the third season. However, it's unclear whether Seema Biswas will reprise her role in season 3. Talking about the same, the Half Girlfriend actor said she hasn't been told anything about the same by the makers. She also revealed the only information she has about The Family Man Season 3 is that it might be shot in the North East.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 2

