The Family Man 2: Twitterati Cannot Get Enough Of Chellam Sir, Fans Ask For A Spin-off

The much-awaited thriller drama The Family Man 2 is now out, and the netizens can’t seem to get enough of one particular character in the show. The character of Chellam sir, a retired agent, portrayed by actor Uday Mahesh has broken the internet as the fans of the show are on a roll praising him. Many fans seem like they can’t get enough of Chellam sir, as denoted by a Twitter user’s tweet which read, “A character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it”.

A character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it 🤯 #ChellamSir #Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/FAa8OYV7Rw — Vishal Singh (@Vishal14K) June 6, 2021

Netizens love Chellam sir from The Family Man 2

Considered as the ‘favourite’ character of many, the character of Chellam Sir in The Family Man 2 is that of a retired member from NIA with a heart of gold. He is represented as the ‘most cautious’ person in the country as he carries multiple phones and even knows how to smartly discard SIM cards once the job is done. Chellam sir is the ‘encyclopedia of information and data’ that continually helps Srikant Tiwari and JK solve the roadblocks in their investigative journeys with information like rebel safehouses, connecting the top leaders and more. Thanks to his intelligence as well as his love for being on ‘ghost mode’, ‘Chellam sir’ is now trending on social media.

Please someone explain why #ChellamSir didn't recieve a medal? The unsung hero of #TheFamilyMan2



Someone please start a petition, Chellam sir deserves a medal. @rajndk ye sahi nhi hai pic.twitter.com/NWBXyt1ppf — Aniket Mishra (@mishayri) June 6, 2021

Twitteratis have accepted him as the ‘Indian Google’, who knows it all. While many fans poked fun of the character for cautious behaviour, some pointed out that he knows too much to stay cautious. From memes to queries, the internet is now filled with posts dedicated to Chellam sir. It is clear that most fans of the show want more of him as many pointed out that his screentime wasn’t enough. Fans have even started demanding a spin-off series of The Family Man dedicated to Chellam sir and his life.

The Family Man 2 review: Netizens call it the “best show”

The Family Man 2 which released a day prior to its scheduled date of June 4, has become a fan favourite already. The series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead began trending on Twitter soon after its premiere. The series had received a lot of backlash from Eelam Tamils after its trailer released on YouTube. However, the show seems to have turned it around as many netizens came forward to praise the makers for their treatment of the show.

Giving his The Family Man 2 review, one user tweeted wrote, "Just finished watching The Family man season 2. And I must say it's the best web series of 2021. Kudos to the Whole team of #TheFamilyManSeason2." It was retweeted by hundreds showing that the show has amassed a positive response online. The show is still trending on various social media platforms with fans as well as celebrities talking about it. Apart from the two leads, the show also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Darshan Kumaar and Dalip Tahil in major roles.

