'The Family Man': 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Scene Was 'improvised'; Says Kaustubh Kumar

The Family Man 2 has been the talk of the town for the past two weeks now. Since its OTT release on June 4, the show has grabbed viewer’s attention for various reasons. One of these reasons is the show’s cast. The show had some of the most relatable as well as memorable characters and Srikant Tiwari's boss was one such role. Actor Kaustubh Kumar, who played the role has now opened up to say that the character’s most iconic scene was improvised.

The Family Man 2's Wolf Of Wall Street scene

Actor Kaustubh Kumar recently opened up about his character during an interview. Speaking in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor who played the protagonist’s annoying boss’ character revealed that The Family Man 2's Wolf Of Wall Street scene was improvised and not copied. The scene in which his character was seen channelling Matthew McConaughey's character from the Martin Scorsese film, was picked up by the show’s fans.

Speaking about the scene, he told that the character actually had a few more lines to make the anecdote interesting. He revealed that there was a line where his character would make fun of Srikant’s age, which was deleted later. He further added that his lines were improvised and the part, which the audiences loved, wasn't in the script. The actor said that he improvised the scene which leads to people thinking that he copied the scene from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Kaustubh also mentioned that Manoj Bajpayee, who played Srikant, was supportive of the improvisation, and inspired him to go ahead with it. The scene in question saw Kaustubh’s character, a hyperactive young CEO, pounding his chest like McConaughey’s character did during his meeting with Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. A few The Family Man 2 review also mentioned the scene.

this scene had me like 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pBj5MMRBK3 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 6, 2021

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The second season of the show was welcomed with high praises. The Family Man 2 cast saw Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, along with Samantha Akkineni. Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi also featured in pivotal roles. Created by the director duo Raj and DK, the second season saw Srikant and the team fight a Lankan rebel group operating from Chennai. The show even teased the third season in the season finale.

IMAGE: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.