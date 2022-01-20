'The Flash' Actor Danielle Panabaker Announces Second Baby; Shares Picture Of Baby Bump

The CW's popular superhero series, The Flash actor Danielle Panabaker recently took to her social media to share a piece of good news with her followers stating that she could not 'keep it to herself anymore'. The actor, who tied the knot with Hayes Robbins in 2017, is expecting her second baby with her husband. She shared the exciting news by sharing a picture of her cradling her growing baby bump.

Danielle Panabaker pregnant with her second child

Taking to her Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a picture of her holding a cup of coffee in her hand with the caption, ''Can’t keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!'' She accompanied the post with an image of her cradling her baby bump and smiling blissfully. Friends and fans of the actor shared her enthusiasm and poured in love and congratulatory messages for her in the comments section.

Actor Brenda Song, who gave birth to her first child with Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin earlier last year, dropped a comment under the post by writing, ''Congrats!!!! I’m soo happy for you!!''. An Instagram user commented, ''I knew it!!! Congratulations, beauty!!! So thrilled for you!!'' while another wrote, ''I’m so excited for you! (And happy to I don’t have to keep this secret anymore! 😂) Love you and the little one so much. Can’t wait to meet my new little bestie!''

More on Danielle Panabaker

The former Disney star had announced her first baby with her husband in April 2020 with an adorable Instagram post where she was seen holding her baby bump. She announced the birth of her child by writing, ''This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home.''

On the work front, the actor became a household name due to her work in Disney films and series like Stuck in the Suburbs, Sky High, Read It and Weep, Empire Falls and more. She went on to appear in the popular superhero series The Flash where she played the role of Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost, and was nominated for multiple prestigious awards for her performance.

Image: Instagram/@dpanabaker