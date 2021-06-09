'The Flash' Bids Adieu To Cisco Ramon As Carlos Valdes Exits From 'Arrowverse'

The Tuesday, June 8 episode of the CW series, The Flash was an emotional one as the characters bid farewell to one of the OG cast members Carlos Valdes and his character Cisco Ramon. The Flash is currently at its seventh season and Cisco has been helping his friend Barry Allen played by Grant Gustin save the world by designing technology that has helped The Flash defeat the enemies ever since the start.

The Flash says goodbye to Cisco Ramon

In the latest episode of The Flash, titled Good-Bye Vibrations, Cisco calls for a meeting with his OG team to announce that he and his girlfriend are moving to Star City for his new job as Director of Technology and Science of A.R.G.U.S and start a new chapter of their lives. However, before leaving Central City he teams up with Barry and Caitlin to take down the newest version of their nemesis Rainbow Raider. While the episode serves as Cisco's formal goodbye, it was reported by Deadline that Carlos Valdes will be making an appearance in the last two The Flash episodes.

Why is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash?

In an interview with the publication in May 2021, Carlos Valdes revealed that he has decided to leave Arrowverse citing mental health as a reason. The actor shared that he believes mental health is the most important thing and Cisco Ramon has to leave his superpowers for the sake of his mental health.

More about The Flash

The Flash revolves around the story of Barry Allen a common man working as a forensic scientist who gets struck by lightning one day in an accident only to wake up nine months later to find out that he has superpowers that include great speed and starts fighting crime in the Central City with his team. The series stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker and Candice Patton in lead roles. The series which is helmed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns has already been renewed for its eighth season. All seven seasons of The Flash is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

