The Freelancer Teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher Embark On Mission In ISIS-ruled Syria

The Freelancer is an upcoming thriller series based on the book titled A Ticket to Syria: A Story About the ISIS in Maldives. The book has been authored by Shirish Thorat and the series stars Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. Recently, the makers of the web show released its teaser.

3 things you need to know

The Freelancer is directed by Bhav Dhulia.

The web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 1.

Neeraj Pandey is the creator of the series.

The Freelancer teaser: A story of a woman's rescue

The makers of The Freelancer web series released the teaser on August 7. The clip featured Mohit Raina and others embarking on a thrilling journey to rescue a Maldivian woman trapped in Syria. Boasting several high-octane action sequences with men gunning down each other in broad daylight, the teaser lasts for 51 seconds.

The makers also shared some behind-the-scenes clips with the teaser to pique the interest of viewers. The Freelancer will revolve around the extraordinary rescue operation of a woman who gets stuck in war-torn Syria after ISIS occupies the region. Apart from Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina, the star cast of the series includes Sushant Singh, Gauri Balaji, John Kokken, and Navneet Malik.

Neeraj Pandey on The Freelancer

Neeraj Pandey, creator of the web series, revealed some exciting details about The Freelancer in a conversation with Variety. He mentioned that Mohit Raina will be playing the role of a freelancer, Anupam Kher will essay the character of Dr. Khan, while Kashmira Padeshi will portray the role of Aliya.

Neeraj further said, "The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it."