The Girlfriend Experience Cast - All You Need To Know About The Actors & Their Characters

The Girlfriend Experience is an American anthology drama television series created entirely by Steven Soderbergh. The series explores different types of complicated relationships while keeping in alignment with the "girlfriend" experience, usually provided by escorts. The storyline of the show differs from each season, with each one bringing something new.

However, one thing remains constant, which is a woman who will usually turn to a high-end escort job in order to provide the said, "girlfriend experience".

Season one of the show, follows law student Christine Reade who lands an internship at a law firm in Chicago and turns to escorting to afford her new life, after a friend reveals she does so too.

In season two, two storylines are followed - one of Anna Garner, a "girlfriend experience" provider, and Erica Myles, a finance director who enlists the former's help to blackmail powerful people. The second storyline is of Bria Jones, a former escort who enters the Witness Protection Program with her step-daughter in order to escape an abusive relationship.

Season 3 of 'The Girlfriend' experience

In the newest season, the series follows Iris, a neuroscience major who lives in London and works at a start-up. Iris delves into the "transactional world" of The Girlfriend Experience. Soon enough, she realises that sessions with these clients provide her with a certain advantage when it comes to her job in the tech world.

The Girlfriend Experience cast - Season 3

Julia Goldani Telles as Iris

The Girlfriend Experience season 3 cast includes Julia Goldani Telles who aces the role of Iris, a tech worker who explores the new world of providing "The Girlfriend Experience". Julia Goldani Telles is an actress and a ballet dancer. She is known for her role in the tv show The Affair as well as her role in the supernatural horror film, Slenderman. She is also known for her role as Sasha Torres in the tv show Bunheads.

Oliver Masucci as Georges Verhoeven

Oliver Masucci is a German actor and is best known for playing the role of Adolf Hitler in the film adaptation of the satirical novel Er Ist Wieder Da. He has also appeared in movies like When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, Enfant Terrible, Tribes of Europa, and many more. Apart from The Girlfriend Experience, Masucci is also set to appear in the third and upcoming untitled Fantastic Beasts film.

Frank Dillane as Christophe

Frank Dillane is an English actor who is best known for his portrayal of Nick Clark on Fear the Walking Dead. The actor also played the role of a 16-year-old Tom Riddle aka Voldemort in the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He has also appeared in films like In the Heart of the Sea, Astral, How to Build a Girl, and more. Apart from The Girlfriend Experience, Dillane is also set to appear in the tv show The Essex Serpent.

The Girlfriend Experience cast - Supporting characters

The Girlfriend Experience season 3 cast also includes -

Daniel Betts plays the role of Rupert in season 3 of the show. The English actor has appeared in films like The Canterville Ghost, War Machine, and more. He has also appeared in tv shows like The Crown, The Fixer, and others.

Armin Karima plays the role of Hiram in season 3 of the show. He is best known for his role in BBC's Waterloo Road and Tyrant. The actor has also played the character of Malek Amir in the Netflix original series Sex Education.

The series also features Tobi Bamtefa as Brett and Jemima Rooper as Leanne in supporting roles. The show recently released on May 2, 2021. Take a look at the trailer below.

Image source - Still from The Girlfriend Experience trailer