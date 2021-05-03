The Girlfriend Experience's Director Anja Marquardt Says "casting Process Wasn't Easy"

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 premiered on May 2, Sunday, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 is written and directed by filmmaker Anja Marquardt that originally airs on the premium cable network Starz. Talking to Express.co.uk, Anja Marquardt shared that casting the many faces of Iris wasn't easy. She said, "So the casting process was pretty straightforward, but not necessarily easy because we really needed to find someone who is a new face but can carry a whole season".

The American anthology series stars Julia Goldani Telles in her first lead performance. In The Girlfriend Experience Season 3, Julia Goldani Telles is featured as a brilliant tech expert working in AI-matchmaking who, at night, doubles as a high-end sex worker for London’s wealthy elite. The plot follows the story of Telles' character Iris, who reveals her strange quality to enact any role her clients desire, whilst she slowly forms a scheme to combine her two industries.

During Anja Marquardt's interaction with Express.co.uk, the filmmaker also revealed a few details about Julia's performance as Iris in the third season of The Girlfriend Experience. Anja Marquardt said that she is excited for audiences to discover Julia and the many faces of Iris that Julia presents throughout the season. She further added that Telles brings such vulnerability and such strength at the same time to the character. Anja also shared that she had seen Julia's skills and loved her performance as Whitney in The Affair. She revealed that is where she first saw the actor and "got hooked" by her performance.

About The Girlfriend Experience Season 1:

The Girlfriend Experience Season 1 is created, written, and directed by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz. It stars Riley Keough as Christine Reade, a law student intern who also works as a high-end escort. This season is a 13-episode series that premiered on April 10, 2016.

Details about The Girlfriend Experience Season 2:

On November 5, 2017, The Girlfriend Experience Season 2 premiered on Starz. This season featured 14 episodes. The Girlfriend Experience Season 2 focused on new characters and storylines, with Seimetz and Kerrigan returning. This season stars Anna Friel as Erica Myles, Louisa Krause as Anna Garner, Narges Rashidi as Darya Esford, Carmen Ejogo as Bria Jones/Sarah Day, Tunde Adebimpe as Ian Olsen, Harmony Korine as Paul, Morgana Davies as Kayla Fairchild.