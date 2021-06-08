'The Good Doctor' Finale Spoilers: Season 4 Ends With A Major Cliff-hanger

The Good Doctor has become one of the most popular medical drama shows on American television over the years. The show has recently reached the conclusion of its fourth season, which was highly anticipated by its fans. Many of them had made various predictions about the character changes that would be introduced in the season finale. The episode was recently aired on television and witnessed quite a few emotional moments that followed through. Following are some of the spoilers of The Good Doctor finale and the tone it has set for season 5.

The Good Doctor spoilers

The finale episode of season 4 has also marked the end of Antonia Thomas, who has played the role of Claire, from the show. Dr Karla tells Claire that there are three types of foreign doctors who usually come to the hospital – those who care too much, those who cared too little and those who simply keep to themselves and do their jobs. While Karla had hoped that Claire would be a part of the final category, she learnt that the latter was in her own league, as caring for her patients had only given her more strength.

Lea and Shaun, on the other hand, take care of a baby in peril as Shaun notices that Lea was in deep grief throughout. Glassman seems to be going through various marital problems on the other hand. He tells Shaun, who seeks his advice for Lea, that he does not need any advice and that he was “better” than he thinks of himself. Shaun went on to give the same advice to Claire, as she faced a challenge to save her patients life but was not too sure about herself.

Claire eventually bid her colleagues goodbye at the airport, as Lea asked Shaun to marry her. After Claire joined Karla by kicking off her first surgery at the new hospital, the show introduces a major cliff-hanger towards the end. It is shown that her very first patient is none other than Miguel himself, who was last seen walking away with his pet dog. The show has been renewed for a fifth season, which will bring back The Good Doctor cast.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'THE GOOD DOCTOR'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.