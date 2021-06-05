Last Updated:

'The Intern' Review Swamp Social Media As The Buddy-comedy Begins To Stream On Netflix

As 'The Intern' drops on Netflix, Once again fans have taken to their social media platform to share their 'The Intern' review online. Read on to know more

Helmed by Nancy Meyers, The Intern is a 2015 released buddy comedy-drama starring Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead role. Upon its release, the movie went on to garner positive reviews from fans and critics alike. On IMDb, the film has garnered a 7.1-star rating out of 10. Now, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film began streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Once again fans have taken to their social media platform to share their reviews about the film. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

The Intern review:

Netizens have shared multiple reasons why they loved watching the film. A user said, “This is a really nice movie, and I mean that in a positive way. I was reminded how completely charming Anne Hathaway is, even if the premise had echoes of The Devil Wears Pravda. DeNiro is quiet and understated, so much so that you wonder if a Goodfellas moment is around the corner, but thankfully it's not. There could have been more about the other senior interns for something inside from comic relief, but otherwise a very watchable movie”.

Another added, "I really enjoy the movie The Intern. TBH I get a lot of inspiration from the character Robert Deniro plays. I know it may seem like a weird movie to recommend but it’s worth a watch”.

A fans said they loved the film but didn’t like a particular thing about the said. They wrote, “Watched this movie today.. #TheIntern .. It's a great movie to watch.. However I did not like the part where Jules forgives her cheater husband.. Divorce is ok but living with a cheater for rest of the life is not.. Once a cheater always a cheater”. Here's taking a quick look at a few The Intern review shared by audiences online:

About The Intern plot

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a 70-year-old widower, Ben Whittaker, who isn’t cut out for retirement. He applies to become a senior intern for a skeptical boss at an online fashion site. Ben unknowingly ends up forming an unlikely friendship with the company’s workaholic CEO, Jules Ostin (played by Anne Hathaway).

