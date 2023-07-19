The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri's Series To Narrate Exodus Victims' Accounts

Last year, director Vivek Agnihotri announced a follow-up project to his film The Kashmir Files, but he kept the format under wraps. The filmmaker announced a docu-series titled Kashmir Files Unreported on Tuesday. He also shared the trailer for the upcoming series.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest box-office hits of 2022.

The Kashmir Files was caught up in controversy over the portrayal of a certain community.

The film touched upon the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the early 90s.

Docu-series to dig deeper into human tragedy

The trailer of Kashmir Files Unreported offered a powerful glimpse into the upcoming docu-series. It included scenes from The Kashmir Files, the film that served as the foundation for this new project. However, this time, the focus shifts to real-life victims as their personal accounts will be detailed. The victims broke down as they narrated the harrowing incidents during the mass exodus.

The series will revolve around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 90s. The docu-series aims to shed light on the untold stories and experiences of the Kashmiri Hindu community during this tumultuous time.

Sharing the trailer, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question."

The show will stream on OTT soon. However, the release date has not been revealed yet.

Director opens up on following up on The Kasmir Files

In an earlier interview, Vivek Agnihotri said that he was committed to bringing out more stories and anecdotes related to the Kashmir conflict as he believes that the subject goes beyond art and is about the "reputation of the country". He said that he wanted to present every evidence he collected during the research for the film to bring out the truth in public.

In an interview with Republic Media, the director mentioned that the follow-up of The Kashmir Files will be even more disturbing and has the potential to rattle many. The Kashmir Files faced controversy upon its release in 2022. However, it defied mixed reviews and emerged as a box office hit.