Vivek Agnihotri Shares Behind-the-scenes Video From The Shoot Of The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri currently has the release of The Vaccine War lined up, which has gathered palpable hype for itself since it was announced. He however, is best known as the director of 2022 box office topper The Kashmir Files. The director has now shared some behind-the-scenes footage, displaying how the compelling film was brought to life.

The Kashmir Files was theatrically released on March 11, 2022 and went on to mint ₹340 crores at the worldwide box office.

The film also became a conversation starter for its controversial context and polariaing subject matter.

Agnihotri's next, The Vaccine War, is about India emerging on top with their own vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video giving a glimpse of all that went in to making The Kashmir Files, the phenomenal success that it is. The 2-minute 30-second video opens on the foggy yet beautiful landscape of Kashmir as the video plunges in to the many innocuous moments of life on sets. Agnihotri can be seen in much of these shots giving directions and explaining his vision to cast members Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakrabarty and Anupam Kher.

A highlight of the video is when Agnihotri speaks to his film crew about having the correct attitude in life. Agnihotri shares how he has seen a lot of hardships in his life but he has always found success whenever he has harboured the right attitude. Applying this logic to filmmaking, the director goes onto elaborate how good films can only be made with a good attitude and that bad films are in fact, the result of a bad attitude.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War also plays on lines of patriotism



The Vaccine War, is currently underway, and is inching towards it's release on Dussera this year. The film was initially slotted for a pre-Independence day August release which would have found it in the middle of a 3-way box office clash involving Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Raima Sen is notably a part of The Vaccine War cast, an announcement Agnihotri had recently made, elaborately.