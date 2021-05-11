'The Kissing Booth': Lee & Elle's New Stills Make Fans Go 'Ashish Chanchlani Is That You?'

Netflix's Kissing Booth franchise has grown in popularity and the makers have approved the third instalment after the success of the first two films. Recently, Netflix has shared a stunning picture of BFF Lee and Elle aka Joel Courtney and Joey King. However, on seeing this post, fans have flooded the comment section wondering if Joel is Ashish Chanchlani!

Taking to its respective Instagram handle, a picture of Joel Courtney and Joey King was shared by the makers, which is truly unmissable. In the picture, Joey can be seen looking all glamorous as she poses with her arms around Joel. The duo is all smiles for the camera. Joel donned a light blue striped shirt and completed his look with a sleek long hairdo, a stubble, while Joey sported an orange top along with a glossy orange cap and opted for a short hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips.

Along with the picture, the makers revealed details about the same. They wrote, “The Kissing Booth 3 arrives in exactly 3 months”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the makers shared the post online, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section. Some users wondered if Lee in the picture was YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, while the rest were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “@ashishchanchlani yeh tum ho kya? (@ashishchanchlani is that you?). Another user wrote, “he looks Ashish Chanchlani (sic)”. Take a look at a few comments below.

More about The Kissing Booth cast

Joey King plays Rochelle "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney plays Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi plays Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth. The story follows Elle, a quirky, late-blooming adolescent whose lifelong relationship with Noah's younger brother Lee is jeopardised by her romance with high school senior Noah. The first instalment was released in 2018 and received a lot of positive feedback.

About The Kissing Booth new season

Netflix has announced the release date for The Kissing Booth 3 as part of an update to its summer movie lineup. The film will be available for streaming on August 11, 2021. Along with the announcement, the filmmakers released the first picture from the film. It stars the four main characters. Take a look

