'The Kominsky Method 3': Fans Call The New Season 'rollercoaster With Perfect Ending'

The Kominsky Method 3 was recently dropped on Netflix. After waiting for 2 years, fans finally got to watch the last season. Have a look at the fans reaction.

The Kominsky Method 3

The Kominsky Method's last season was recently aired on Netflix. The third season of the series consists of 6 episodes. It features Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, and Kathleen Turner. The story follows the life of an acting coach who in his early days had a taste of success as an actor. The first season was released in 2018, followed by the second season the next year. The last season was released after a gap of two years. After binge-watching the series, netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews for the season. 

The Kominsky Method season 3 review by netizens

While fans are happy with the release of the third season, some of them were unhappy to not see Alan Arkin returning for the final season. The actor played the role of Norman Newlander, Sandy's agent and friend. The character Sandy is played by Michael Douglas. Have a look at the fans reaction. 

More about The Kominsky Method on Netflix 

In the first season of the show, fans see Sandy's on and off relationship with Lisa who is an acting student. On the other hand, Sandy loses his wife Eileen (Susan Sullivan) to cancer and faces difficulties handling his daughter Phoebe’s drug problem by himself. The season ends with Sandy's mental breakdown. In the second season, Sandy loses control of his life as well as school. Halfway through the season, fans get to know that he is diagnosed with cancer. He tries to hide the news from both Mindy and Lisa. The season ends with Sandy visiting Norman. The total number of episodes of the whole series is 22. 

The first season went on to win an AFI Award for Top 10 TV Programs of the Year and two Golden Globes for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Michael Douglas. Along with this, it got three Emmy nominations for Best Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy (Douglas) and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy (Arkin). Season 2 also went on to get Golden Globe nominations in the same three categories. Watch the trailer of the third season. 

