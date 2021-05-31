'The Kominsky Method 3': Fans Call The New Season 'rollercoaster With Perfect Ending'

The Kominsky Method's last season was recently aired on Netflix. The third season of the series consists of 6 episodes. It features Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, and Kathleen Turner. The story follows the life of an acting coach who in his early days had a taste of success as an actor. The first season was released in 2018, followed by the second season the next year. The last season was released after a gap of two years. After binge-watching the series, netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews for the season.

The Kominsky Method season 3 review by netizens

While fans are happy with the release of the third season, some of them were unhappy to not see Alan Arkin returning for the final season. The actor played the role of Norman Newlander, Sandy's agent and friend. The character Sandy is played by Michael Douglas. Have a look at the fans reaction.

The last season of the kominsky method was a perfect ending to a roller coaster of a series.



Outstanding acting, great humor and deep sadness.#KominskyMethod #TheKominskyMethod — Rik van der Kemp (@rikvanderkemp) May 29, 2021

No Alan Arkin in S3 of The Kominsky Method ☹️ me no likey. — genesis, gen, g. (@gencuest) May 29, 2021

After a long wait, ‘The Kominsky Method’ season 3 is on @netflix and I am loving it! #TheKominskyMethod pic.twitter.com/jkOkxJQQEe — Musadaq Zulqarnain (@MusadaqZ) May 28, 2021

The kominsky method is the best black comedy/ dramdy ive seen and im sad its going through its last season and alan arkin isnt even in the 3rd season🥺 — farbs (@bearzerkerfab) May 28, 2021

The Kominsky Method season 3 landed on Netflix. The world just became a better place ;) — Piotr Toczyński (@PiotrToczynski) May 28, 2021

@KDouglasMichael @realalanarkin Just watched the finale of Kominsky Method! What a wonderful way to end this fantastic series! We need to get Ramon Hilario (Alex the Waiter) an Emmy!#kominskymethod — DudeDad (@DudeDadEsq) May 30, 2021

More about The Kominsky Method on Netflix

In the first season of the show, fans see Sandy's on and off relationship with Lisa who is an acting student. On the other hand, Sandy loses his wife Eileen (Susan Sullivan) to cancer and faces difficulties handling his daughter Phoebe’s drug problem by himself. The season ends with Sandy's mental breakdown. In the second season, Sandy loses control of his life as well as school. Halfway through the season, fans get to know that he is diagnosed with cancer. He tries to hide the news from both Mindy and Lisa. The season ends with Sandy visiting Norman. The total number of episodes of the whole series is 22.

The first season went on to win an AFI Award for Top 10 TV Programs of the Year and two Golden Globes for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Michael Douglas. Along with this, it got three Emmy nominations for Best Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy (Douglas) and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy (Arkin). Season 2 also went on to get Golden Globe nominations in the same three categories. Watch the trailer of the third season.

IMAGE: Still From The Kominsky Method 3

