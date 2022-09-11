'The Mandalorian' Trailer At D23 Expo Unveils Din Djarin, Grogu Reunion In Season 3; WATCH

The teaser trailer of The Mandalorian season 3 was unveiled at the D23 Expo 2022, which was held in full fervor in Anaheim, California. The Mandalorian is set to continue the adventures of Din Djarin, essayed by Pablo Pascal, a Mandalorian warrior. The series was created by Jon Favreau, who has written most of the season.

Star War series, The Mandalorian season 3 trailer unveiled at D23 Expo

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is the first live-action series of the Star Wars franchise, that covers the events after the Return of the Jedi. Starring, Pedro Pascal as the titular character, the show has received critical acclamation from fans and critics alike.

The first season of the show was nominated for 'Outstanding Drama Series' at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, and it has won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The second season of the show was also met with positive reviews.

Now, the third spin-off series is expected to expand on The Mandalorian's timeframe, with the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu, fondly known by the audience as 'Baby Yoda'. Also, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Katee Sackhoff have been confirmed to reprise their roles in season 3.

Season 3 of the series The Mandalorian will release in February 2023 on Disney+.

The Mandalorian traces the life of Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He goes on the run after being hired to retrieve "The Child", a remnant of the Imperial species of his kind. However, all hell breaks loose when they are pursued by Moff Gideon, the leader of a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire. Gideon attempts to capture the young alien Grogu, to use his connection to the Force.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney@themandalorian/Twitter