'The Married Woman' Actor Ridhi Dogra Shares Her Fun New Take On ''Monday Blues'

Ridhi Dogra has earned recognition with her recently released series The Married Woman. The actor has also crossed a million followers on her Instagram handle and has been quite active on the social media platform. She posted a picture recently giving a new meaning to Monday Blues.

Ridhi Dogra’s Instagram post has new Monday Blue meaning

'Monday Blues' is a common phrase to define how many people feel sad or lazy as they get to work after a weekend. It means that one probably does not feel to do anything. Now, Ridhi Dogra has given her own twist to the Monday Blues phrase. Ridhi Dogra’s Instagram post has her asking the users if they ever think that Monday could also have blues, referring to sadness or laziness. She noted that people only think of themselves and accompanied her thoughts with two funny face emoticons. Check out Ridhi Dogra’s Instagram post below.

Ridhi Dogra made her acting debut in 2007 with Jhoome Jiiye Re. She worked in several shows after that before getting her breakthrough television role in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? as Priya Aditya Jakhar. It aired from 2010 to 2012. The actor then played the lead protagonist in Savitri, a fantasy drama show.

Ridhi Dogra has also been a part of a few reality shows. She was seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 with Raqesh Vashisth, her former partner. She was a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season six hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor has had guest appearances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bahu Begum, Indian Idol, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya. Her television credits include Rishta.com, Seven, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Woh Apna Sa, Qayamat Ki Raat, and more.

Ridhi Dogra made her web series debut in 2020 with Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side. She portrayed the character of CBI forensic expert, Nusrat Saeed. The show also stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi, Pawan Chopra, Vishesh Bansal, Gaurav Arora, and others. The crime thriller earned immense praise from the audience.

Ridhi Dogra’s latest web outing was The Married Woman on ALT Balaji. It centers around Ashtha, who plays the role of a wife, a mom, a teacher, a homemaker, but wants to know about her true self. She breaks boundaries, set by society, to find herself. The Married Woman got mostly positive reviews from the viewers. It also features Monic Dogra, Imaaduddin Shah, Suhas Ahuja, Nadira Babbar, Diyaan Kothari, Myra Rajpal, Rahul Vohra, and others.

Promo Image Source: areesz Instagram