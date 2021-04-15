The New Mutants Cast: Details Of Actors & Their Characters In This Superhero Horror Flick

X-Men movies and the mutants have always been fan favourites all over the world. The New Mutants is the thirteenth and concluding saga in the popular X-Men film series. The superhero horror movie released last year and was loved by a lot of fans of the mutant world all over the world. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name. Josh Boone served as the director of The New Mutants. The movie features a young group of mutants in a medical facility run by Dr Cecilia Reyes. A lot of people are curious to know about The New Mutants characters and the cast of the movie. Here is a look at the cast of The New Mutants and their characters in the movie.

The New Mutants cast

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane

Popular actor Maisie Williams plays the role of Scottish mutant Rahne Sinclair AKA Wolfsbane in The New Mutants cast. Her mutant abilities can turn her into a wolf and she is struggling to reconcile this with her religious beliefs. Maisie Williams went on to become a household name with her debut role of Arya Stark in the popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Blu Hunt as Danielle "Dani" Moonstar / Mirage

Blu Hunt plays the role of Dan Moonstar AKA Mirage in the cast of The New Mutants. She can create illusions based on the fears and desires of other people. The movie also consists of a love story between Dani and Rahne. Blu Hunt is known for her work in several TV shows like The Originals, Another Life, Girl on Girl among others.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin / Magik

Anya Taylor-Joy plays one of The New Mutants characters, Illyana Rasputin AKA Magik. The Russian mutant with sorcery powers can manifest the Soulsword and use teleportation discs to travel. She is also the sister of Colossus who was one of the X-Men in previous movies of the franchise. The Golden Globe-winning actor has featured in several movies and TV shows in her acting career.

Charlie Heaton as Samuel "Sam" Guthrie / Cannonball

The role of Sam AKA Cannonball is played by Charlie Heaton in The New Mutants cast. He can propel himself into the air and he is also invulnerable while doing so. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things. He made his acting debut in ITV’s DCI Banks and later went on to appear in several TV shows.

Henry Zaga as Roberto "Bobby" da Costa / Sunspot

Henry Zaga featured in the cast of The New Mutants as Bobby AKA Sunspot. The powerful Brazillian mutant has the ability to manipulate solar energy. He is known for playing Josh Diaz in the MTV series Teen Wolf. The actor has also appeared as Brad on the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

Image Credits: The New Mutants film Twitter