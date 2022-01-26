'The Office' Duo Steve Carell & John Krasinski To Reunite For Upcoming Film 'If'

The Office co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski are all set to reunite for an upcoming family drama movie. The project will mark Steve and John's first movie together since their popular sitcom The Office went off the air in 2013. The movie is titled If, is currently under production at Paramount studios, Krasinski will also be writing and directing the movie.

Steve Carell & John Krasinski to reunite for Paramount's movie 'If'

As per Variety, for the first time since the sitcom, The Office, went off the air, co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on the big screen in Paramount’s new family movie If. Krasinski will also be writing and directing the film. Actors like Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, and Cailey Fleming have also been added to the cast. They will join the previously announced star cast of Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fiona Shaw.

Much about the movie is still under wraps, but the story is reportedly based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. John Krasinski took to his Instagram and confirmed the star cast of the movie as he shared a picture of the above-mentioned actors and wrote, "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF."

More about 'The Office'

John Krasinski and Steve Carell played the role of Jim Halpert and Michael Scott in the popular sitcom The Office. The show depicted the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show also featured Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak along with Ed Helms, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate. Since The Office went on air in 2005, it has gained widespread critical acclaim globally and had become a cult classic. In 2016, Rolling Stone named The Office one of the 100 greatest television shows of all time.

The series received 42 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, with five wins, it won for Outstanding Comedy Series in season two. For his performance in the show, Carell won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical in 2006.

(Image: AP)