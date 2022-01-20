Last Updated:

'The Office': Jenna Fischer Reveals Ed Helms Had A Stunt Double For Iconic Parkour Scene

'The Office' stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey revealed that Andy, played by Ed Helms had a stunt double in the iconic parkour challenge. Read to know more.

The Office

Image: @SoulwellPublish/Twitter


The Office actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey host a weekly podcast - Office Ladies - on which they decode each episode of the much-loved sitcom and give fans some behind-the-scenes insights. In the latest episode of the podcast, they spoke about details of the iconic parkour challenge, that Michael, Dwight, and Andy, played by Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and Ed Helms respectively took on. In the episode, Fischer surprisingly revealed that Helms had a stunt double for the scene in which his character jumps off the building into an empty refrigerator box.

During the most recent episode of Office Ladies, Jenna revealed that Ed Helms in fact had a stunt double for the scene in which his character, Andy had to jump into an empty refrigerator box. However, she mentioned that apart from that scene in particular, it was the actual actors who did the parkour challenge. The actor also mentioned that as the actors were not trained in parkour, they caused damage to some of the hoods of the cars they jumped on, which later had to be fixed.

Goal was to 'up the room as much as possible'

Jenna also mentioned that she contacted Paul Lieberstein, the one responsible for writing and directing the episode, so she could get some more insight into it. She mentioned that the script only mentioned that the trio had to 'parkour through the office' and the goal was to 'up the room as much as possible'. The director told the actor to shout "parkour", which added to how funny the iconic scene was.

According to Screen Rant, Jenna Fischer said, "I reached out to Paul Lieberstein, who wrote and directed this episode because in the script it really just says they parkour through the office. And he said that the direction he gave Steve, Rainn, and Ed was just a basic route to move through so that the camera could capture everything. He said obviously, none of them had any parkour skills. They did no parkour training whatsoever." 

Apart from the actors mentioned, The Office cast includes BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski, and Brian Baumgartner among others.

(Image: @SoulwellPublish/Twitter)

