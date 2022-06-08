'The Sandman': Netflix Shows 'master Of Dream' Alive In New Teaser; Premiere Date Out

Given the popularity of superhero films, makers have been cashing on the trend while coming up with great stories. Characters from the Netflix's much-awaited adaptation of the widely praised fantasy comic book, The Sandman is all set to come alive as the makers dropped the teaser.

The upcoming series is all set to premiere on the giant streaming platform on August 5. According to Variety, the news was reported by the Netflix Geeked Week panel that included the cast and makers of the series and was moderated by Felicia Day. The gripping teaser gave fans a glimpse of the entire star cast in their respective looks.

Netflix releases The Sandman teaser

The teaser begins with the character Morpheus played by Tom Sturridge, the ruler, and the exemplification of dreams and all that isn't reality, as he is caught and imprisoned by a group of sorcerers. As per the folklore narrated in the show, Dream is one of the Endless, a gathering of seven creatures that address natural forces or viewpoints like Death or Desire. The trailer follows Dream as he escapes from bondage and gets back to his domain just to find that it has tumbled to deterioration in the years it was held, hostage.

The intriguing short video further shows Sturridge narrating in the trailer, "The dreams and nightmares no longer seem to recognize their master. I will remind them." The teaser also offers first looks at various cast members who portray characters from the original comics.

Netflix shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "THE SANDMAN. August 5." Ace filmmaker Mindy Kaling was the first one to comment and wrote, "Unusual choice for Adam Sandler but I will watch."

The original comic book series Sandman was distributed by DC mature readers engrave Vertigo and ran from 1989 to 1996 for a sum of 75 issues. Composed by Neil Gaiman with craftsmanship by an alternating series of pencillers, the series was noted for mixing an assortment of scholarly, legendary, and verifiable topics, and for its enormous cast of group characters.

The upcoming series is bankrolled by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who all were chief producers in the original comic series. The series is created for Netflix by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.



IMAGE: Instagram/Netflix