'The Serpent': All You Need To Know About The Series' Lead Actor Tahar Rahim

The Serpent's cast list is led by Tahar Rahim, who can be seen playing the character of the infamous alleged serial killer Charles Sobhraj in the Netflix series. Since the release of the show, the viewers and reviewers alike have applauded the performance of Tahar Rahim in The Serpent. This article will essentially try to attempt to give its reader clarity regarding who is Tahar Rahim. It will also take a look at Tahar Rahim's movies and the part played by Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian, also starring Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch. Read on for more details.

So, who is Tahar Rahim?

Tahar Rahim is a french actor who was born and brought up in France. Apart from The Mauritanian, most notably, he is known for his work on films such as A Prophet and The Past, amongst others. He was born on July 4, 1981, in Belfort, Territoire de Belfort, France. Tahar Rahim spent a significant portion of his formative years there. As far as his schooling is concerned, he attended the University Paul Valery of Montpellier, France. He secured his degree in Drama and Performance Arts from there. Tahar, who is a French actor of Algerian descent, made his debut in The 9/11 Commission Report, the 2007 feature film that saw him play the character of an interrogator working with an extremist group.

That very same year, he even portrayed an important part in "La Commune" (2007). It is widely believed that the film that came shortly after, namely "A Prophet" is the reason that he is known by millions all around the world. Within some years after that, Tahar Rahim earned a reputation for himself as an actor who plays characters that are usually stuck in a moral conundrum in one sense of the term or the other. He has been married to Leïla Bekhti, who is also a French Television actor of Algerian descent. The two tied the knot in the year 2010.

What is he up to now?

As far as Tahar Rahim's professional commitments are concerned, the actor was last seen playing Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent. Additionally, his latest theatrical release, namely The Mauritanian, opened in select regions across the globe, owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More details regarding Tahar Rahim's upcoming projects will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

