'The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness': What Will This Netflix Docuseries Focus On?

Netflix’s upcoming documentary series Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness revolves around the case of serial killer David Berkowitz, who terrorised the city of New York from 1976 to 1977. The trailer of the docuseries has been released and the full documentary will be released on May 5, 2021. The documentary series is divided into four long episodes that will discuss whether David Berkowitz acted alone in all the crimes or whether he had an accomplice.

What will 'Sons of Sam' focus on?

David Berkowitz was arrested by the New York Police Department in 1977 and he confessed that he had carried out all the murders and thus he was convicted for his crimes. The case was closed by the police but much of the pieces of evidence did not match the accounts and timeline of the crimes that David confessed to. Journalist Maury Terry was convinced that David was not acting alone. The documentary will revolve around these doubts that were raised by Maury. Director Joshua Zeman will delve deep into the idea that David Berkowitz did not act alone and that he might have been a part of a satanic cult.

The documentary will also cover many of his confessions that were recorded after his arrest. In the trailer, it is seen that he is asked if he committed all the eight killings he confessed to and in response, he clearly states that he did not pull the trigger in all of them. The documentary series will also explore the involvement of the satanic cult with the killings that David confessed to. He confessed that he could feel a force pulling him into the darkness.

David Berkowitz pleaded guilty for all his crimes and has been serving six consecutive life sentences for his crimes. There has been no new development in the case after the second round of investigation was suspended. This series might compel people to rethink if he alone was responsible for the murders or if there were indeed Sons of Sam. The story of David Berkowitz was also explored in Netflix’s series Mindhunter.

Image Source: Still from the trailer of Sons of Sam