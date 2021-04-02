'The Star Spangled Man' Episode Recap: Everything You Need To Know About TFATWS Episode 2

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2, namely The Star Spangled Man, saw Wyat Russel's John Walker Captain America being introduced to the world in a manner similar to that of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers' in Captain America: The First Avenger. In addition to that, there were several events that transpired in the second chapter of the same. Read on to know more about everything that happened in The Star-Spangled Man.

What happened in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's latest episode?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's latest episode got its title from the Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack that sharp-eared fans got to hear during the moment when Steve Rogers' Captain America was introduced to the world amid the second World War. Many would have noticed that a remastered version of the same musical number was used for the purpose of introducing the United States' New Star Spangled Man in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2. The second chapter, in addition to telling its viewers about the love-hate relationship that its titular characters will be seen sharing, gave an insight into John Walker's Captain America as well, through which the makers established that the MCU's version of the same is much more heroic than his comic-book counterpart, who is infamous for spreading propaganda against Steve Rogers' Captain America.

A few moments later, the titular characters confront the anti-nationalist group, who goes by the name of the Flag Smashers. Comic book version of the Flag Smashers is simply a signal individual who is one of the most feared Marvel Supervillians, but, in the MCU series, the same entity is portrayed as a group. Soon after the same, a beaten Falcon And The Winter Soldier hop onto a ride with Wyatt Russel's Captain America, who was also defeated by the anti-nationalist group during that fight on the top of a truck. This is when Russel's Captain America's motivations become abundantly clear; All he wants to do is to be the best Captain America he can be and he is very much like a fanboy of the first Avenger who is simply getting to live his dream.

The same is followed by a sequence in a police station, where the viewers meet Bucky's therapist one more time. During the couples therapy-like session that follows, Bucky subtly hints at the fact that he would have wanted to be the new Captain America as much as Sam Wilson. Then, the viewers are transported to a setting outside the station, where US Agent Captain America reveals information regarding the leader of the Flag Smashers, namely Karli Morgenthau. It is believed that she will play the leader of the group, similar to The Flag-Smasher that comic-book readers are accustomed to. One thing leads to another, which causes The Falcon And The Winter Soldier to land on the decision that they are better off as free agents as they are more flexible that way. This is when they walk off.

The next thing that the viewers get to see is The Flash Smashers boarding a plane in Bratislava, which is a part of eastern Europe. It becomes apparent that they are trying to run away from a figure known as the Power Broker, which is an endeavour they succeed in. The final moments of The Star Spangled Man sees Bucky arriving at the difficult decision that he must have a sit-down with Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) if he must learn about all the secret HYDRA bases across Europe, which is where they think that the Flag Smashers picked up the super-soldier serum, the liquid that was responsible for Steve Rogers Captain America's super strength and other superhuman abilities. The episode ends with a glimpse of an incarcerated Zemo, setting up his yet-to-be-unfolded character arc in the series.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first two episodes of the same, titled New World Order and The Star-Spangled Man are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.