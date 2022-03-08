Makers of Chris Pratt's upcoming thriller drama The Terminal List have finally dropped the series' first look teaser, which looks all things intense. The clip commences with Pratt making a grand entry with an assault rifle and then pans to a trail of nerve-wracking scenes filled with blazing guns, toppling cars and a lot of mayhem.

The much-awaited series, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr, is showrun by David DiGilio along with Carr and writer Daniel Shattuck. The project is all set to be released on July 1, 2022, via the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

First look teaser of Chris Pratt starrer The Terminal List released

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 8, the streaming giant dropped the 18-second long clip, which introduces Pratt as the Navy SEAL James Reece, who tries to cope with his dark past. He's also seen pinning an enemy against the wall and installing fear in him with an axe. "Strap in. Here’s the First Look of The #TerminalListOnPrime, July 1," the caption read. Take a look.

As per Deadline, the series synopsis reads, "The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves."

Apart from Pratt, the project's ensemble cast includes- Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

Pratt is also onboard as the executive producer along with Jon Schumacher (through Indivisible Productions) and Antoine Fuqua (through Fuqua Films). Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media have jointly bankrolled the project in association with MRC Television. As per Variety, all eight episodes will start streaming at once on the platform on July 1.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIMEVIDEOIN)