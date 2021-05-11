'The Voice' Top 17 Songs Leaked Via ITunes Before The Show Went LIVE On Monday

Quick links:
IMAGE: NBC'S THE VOICE'S TWITTER
The American reality singing show, The Voice, has arrived with its 20th season. The live airing of The Voice started on Monday, May 10, 2021. However, the songs the top 17 contestants have picked for themselves leaked hours before the show via iTunes. Moreover, the voting pattern of the show has changed as well. Read further to know more about The Voice Season 20.
The Voice top 17 songs were leaked via iTunes before the show began its live filming on NBC. The studio recordings of the songs by the top 17 contestants were already available to download. Here's a list of the songs that the remaining 16 contestants picked for the show.
The show also changed its voting pattern in the 20th season. Earlier, the iTunes downloads of the songs have counted as votes. They do not matter anymore. Now, the viewers can place their votes for their favourite contestant only via the official app of the show or on NBC's website. Also, the show will announce the results on every Tuesday night's episode.
