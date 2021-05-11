'The Voice' Top 17 Songs Leaked Via ITunes Before The Show Went LIVE On Monday

The American reality singing show, The Voice, has arrived with its 20th season. The live airing of The Voice started on Monday, May 10, 2021. However, the songs the top 17 contestants have picked for themselves leaked hours before the show via iTunes. Moreover, the voting pattern of the show has changed as well. Read further to know more about The Voice Season 20.

The Voice on iTunes leaked

The Voice top 17 songs were leaked via iTunes before the show began its live filming on NBC. The studio recordings of the songs by the top 17 contestants were already available to download. Here's a list of the songs that the remaining 16 contestants picked for the show.

Zae Romeo from team Kelly chose When I Look At You by Miley Cyrus. Kenzie Wheeler from team Kelly chose Red Dirt by Brooks & Dunn. Corey Ward from team Kelly chose Lewis Capaldi's song Bruises for the show. Team Kelly's Gihanna Zoe chose to sing Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga. Ryleigh Modig from team Legend sang Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo. Zania Alake from team Legend chose Arian Grande's Dangerous Woman. Team Legend's Pia Renee's song choice was Need You Bad by Jazmine Sullivan. Victor Solomon of team Legend chose to sing I Wish by Stevie Wonder. Jose Figueroa Jr. from Nick Jonas' team chose Talking To The Moon by Bruno Mars. Andrew Marshall from team Nick chose the song Put Your Records On by Corrine Bailey Rae. Rachel Mac from the same team chose the song Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves. Dana Monique from team Nick chose Free Your Mind by En Vogue. Anna Grace from Blake's team chose the song Let Her Go by Passenger. Cam Anthony from team Blake chose Take Me To Church by Hozier. Pete Mroz from team Blake chose We Belong by Pat Benetar. Jordan Matthew Young from team Blake chose Gold Dust by Fleetwood Mac.

The Voice changes its voting pattern

The show also changed its voting pattern in the 20th season. Earlier, the iTunes downloads of the songs have counted as votes. They do not matter anymore. Now, the viewers can place their votes for their favourite contestant only via the official app of the show or on NBC's website. Also, the show will announce the results on every Tuesday night's episode.

