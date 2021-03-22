'The Walking Dead' Cast: Who Plays Juanita Sanchez Aka The Princess In Zombie Series?

The Walking Dead is the AMC network's longest-running series currently airing its 10th season. The series is well known for its distinguished characters over the seasons, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) who essayed the main lead for nine seasons. The Golden Globe-nominated post-apocalyptic zombie horror series has become an immense fan favourite and will conclude with the 11th and final season, later this year. Season 10 saw the introduction of the character Princess or Juanita Sanchez, which became an integral part of the story that season. Read more to find out who plays The Princess aka Juanita Sanchez from The Waling Dead

Meet Paola Lazaro, the Princess on The Walking Dead

Puerto Rican actor Paola Lazaro plays Juanita Sanchez also known as The Princess of Pittsburgh in The Walking Dead season 10. 'The Princess' also appears in Robert Kirkman’s original Walking Dead comics, which the AMC series is based on. Paola Lazaro first appears as The Princess in Season 10 Episode 14 titled "Look at the Flowers". The episode follows her journey with Stephanie, Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko in an abandoned city as they come across several undead "walkers" doing regular human chores.

Paola Hazaro is well known for starring in television shows like Lethal Weapon, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and SMILF. Her other roles include So, Then Tell Me, A Northern Star and the 2020 drama thriller film Black Bear. She has also been starring in the TV series Patty’s Auto as well as the TV movie Shelter. Her newfound role in The Walking Dead is the biggest of her career, where her characters quirky personality and fashion sense became popular with fans of the AMC series.

Lazaro is also a playwright artist, who wrote the play Tell Hector I Miss Him at Atlantic Theater, which was nominated for a Drama League Award for Best Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play and for an Outer Critics Circle Award for the John Gassner Playwriting Award. Lazaro had earlier stated to AMC Network that she was initially "unfamiliar" with her character of "The Princess" in The Walking Dead but stated that she got to know about her after reading the script. Lazaro is currently filming for the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, which is expected to premiere in the "summer of 2021" as stated by AMC.