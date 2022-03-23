'The Walking Dead' Fame Moses J. Moseley's Autopsy Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Death

Actor Moses J. Moseley, who was well-known for his role in The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 31 years. Mosley's body was found on Wednesday, January 26 in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia. The death came as a huge shock to his family and friends. As per the autopsy report that has been obtained by E! News, the cause behind the actor's death has finally been revealed that comes as a huge shock for fans and followers.

The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley's cause of death revealed

The autopsy has been revealed a month after Moseley's demise. According to the reports, the actor died from a gunshot wound to his head. As per the documents, officials could not figure out whether the actor died by accident, homicide or suicide. The documents list his place of injury as a parking lot where his body was found. The manner of death has still not been determined.

Moses J. Moseley dies of a gunshot wound

Rachel Geller, an associate medical examiner at the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office, wrote, "At the time this report is issued, the information available does not establish suicidal intent". She further added, "If more information becomes available, the case may be revisited." The autopsy stated that the 31-year-old late actor was in the driver's seat of his car with a gun in his lap, a bullet entered through the right side of his face and came to rest in his head. The report learnt that a small amount of blood was also found on Moseley's right thumb, right index finger and right middle finger.

Moses J. Moseley is known for his roles in Watchmen, Queen of the South, Joyful Noise, The Internship and more. But, mainly the actor and model was known for his role in The Walking Dead which also stars long-standing cast members, namely Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand. The American post-apocalyptic horror television series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.