'The Walking Dead': Norman Reedus Reveals He Took His 'Daryl' Costume Home On The Last Day

As the actor Norman Reedus recently suffered a concussion on the sets of The Walking Dead during an accident while he was filming the final episodes of the much-awaited series. The accident took place on March 11 in Georgia. As the filming of the show has been under wraps, Norman Reedus revealed how he walked off the sets wearing his costume on the last day of the shoot.

Norman Reedus reveals taking home his TWD costume

According to an interaction with People, Norman Reedus, who plays the pivotal role of Daryl in the series, The Walking Dead, recently revealed that he filmed the last episode of the show. Adding to it, he unveiled that while everyone got emotional on the last day and cried, and hugged each other, he simply drove home without changing his costume. Reedus then added how he also had all the other vests he wore during the show along with eight crossbows he used during the shoot while adding how crazy it was.

He said, "I walked out with my entire outfit. I just, I didn't change clothes. I was hugging people and crying and saying goodbye to everybody that I just ended up driving home in my outfit. So I have all of it...[I have] all the other vests — and I think, all the other crossbows. I think I have like eight crossbows now, which is crazy."

More on The Walking Dead

Bankrolled by AMC Studios in the state of Georgia, the series was initially adapted from the comic by Frank Darabont. The long-standing cast members have included Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand. The American post-apocalyptic horror television series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The trio together formed the core of The Walking Dead franchise. The Walking Dead features a large cast who are the survivors of a zombie apocalypse. The cast tries to stay alive under the near-constant threat of attacks from zombies known as "walkers". Meanwhile, they confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals.

Image: Instagram/@amcthewalkingdead