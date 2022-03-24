'The Walking Dead' Actor Marquand Sheds Light On Tiff Between 'Aaron' & 'Negan'

As the fans eagerly await the release of the spinoff series of The Walking Dead that will dig deeper into the relationships of the different characters of the original series, the cast member, Ross Marquand teased the fans about the upcoming spinoff series, Isle of the Dead featuring Maggie and Negan's relationship.

The Walking Dead is among the popular American post-apocalyptic horror television series. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, the series features the journey of zombie apocalypse survivors. It consisted of an ensemble cast of actors namely Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Laurie Holden as Andrea, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, among others.

Ross Marquand reveals how 'Aaron' & 'Maggie' are tolerating 'Negan'

According to ComicBook, Ross Marquand who plays the role of Aaron in The Walking Dead, recently opened up about the story between his character, Maggie and Negan and revealed that maggie will never forgive Negan for killing her husband Gless in the series. Furthermore, he even mentioned that even Aaron will not start afresh with Negan despite the latter saving him twice in the series. when asked about whether Aaron will ever forgive Negan, Marquand answered, "I don't think he can."

Ross Marquand further explained how Aaron and Maggie were similar in a certain way and added that Aaron received so many chances in the past where he could easily kill Negan but Aaron was a big fan of forgiveness. He explained, "I think Aaron has more than tolerated Negan over the last few seasons. I mean, there are so many times where he certainly could have killed him, [like] when they were off on their own little private mission when Aaron got partially blinded for a second from the hogweed. I'm a big fan of forgiveness, I know Aaron is a big fan of forgiveness as well, but I think there's just some things like the killing of a loved one, the insane, unnecessary, totally unfathomable and inexcusable killing of a loved one for no other reason than just to intimidate."

Speaking about whether maggie or Aaron will ever be able to forgive Negan, he added that they will never be able to do that and it was okay because there are some wounds that are too deep. However, he expressed his happiness at how Negan had gotten a redemption arc of sorts for the last few seasons and it was nice to see him change into a different person and a better human.

