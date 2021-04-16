'The Walking Dead' Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Son's Appearance In Show's Finale

The long-running post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead is all set to conclude with its final season airing in August 2021. Jeffrey Dean Morgan who plays the role of Negan in the series recently took to Instagram to share an exciting sneak peek of a new actor in the series. Fans of the show could not contain their excitement while Jeffrey Dean Morgan's wife left a sweet comment on the post.

Who is the new actor in 'The Walking Dead'?

The 54-year-old actor took to his Instagram to reveal that his son Augustus Dean Morgan will be playing a role in the finale season of the show. Sharing a close-up monochrome picture of his son, donning zombie makeup, Jeffrey wrote in the caption that he could not have been more proud of his son. He continued stating that he cannot wait for the fans to see his son in the show.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead played the role of Negan for over five years. Previously, it was revealed in The Late Late Show with James Corden that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's son will be following his father's footsteps and make his first TV appearance. Jeffrey revealed that his son will appear in episode five of the finale season.

Netizens' reaction to Jeffrey Dean Morgan's son's debut

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton dropped a sweet comment under the post writing 'I love my apocalyptic dudes'. Fans of the actor shared his enthusiasm by commenting wishes and words of encouragement for the debut of his son. American actor Jensen Ackles also dropped a comment writing that it was the coolest thing ever. Other fans appeared excited to see the Morgan family together on the big screen.

Pic Credit: Jeffrey Dean Morgan IG

The Walking Dead Cast

After a successful run on television for over ten years, the series will finally conclude with its eleventh season. The Walking Dead cast includes an impressive list of an actor such as Andrew Lincoln, who played the role of Rick Grimes until season nine along with Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, and Jeffrey DeMunn. In 2020, AMC confirmed that the final season will consist of 24 episodes and will be broadcasted for over two years.

