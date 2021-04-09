'The Way Of The Househusband' Cast: Know About Voice Actors Of New Netflix Manga Series

The Way Of The Househusband is an anime adaptation of the Manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kousuke Oono. The TV drama was developed by Fine Entertainment in 2020 and the first season premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 9, 2021. The series revolves around retired gangster Yakuza Tatsu nicknamed "the Immortal Dragon", who leaves his crime life and stays at home as a househusband to support his working wife. Here are the details of The Way Of The Househusband characters and the voice cast of the same

A look at The Way Of The Househusband cast and characters

Kenjiro Tsuda as Yakuza Tatsu

Kenjiro Tsuda has voiced the lead character of the retired gangster Yakuza Tatsu in the series. Kenjiro is a Japanese actor, voice actor, narrator, and film director, who started his career in 1995 with the movie Kimi wo Wasurenai. He has voiced many iconic characters like 'Kazama Chikage' in Hakuoki, 'Fire Emblem' in Tiger & Bunny, 'Nicolas Brown' in Gangsta, 'Atomic Samurai' in One Punch Man, 'Overhaul' in My Hero Academia, and many more. He is set to appear in 7 roles this year including Horimiya and To Your Eternity which are already released.

Shikuza Ito as Miku

Shikuza Ito, who voices Tatsu's wife Miku's character in the series, is one of the most prominent voice actors in Japan. She is known for her anime voice roles as Hilda in Beelzebub, Hinagiku Katsura in Hayate the Combat Butler, and many others. She won Best Supporting Role awards at the 10th Seiyu Awards for her roles in Prison School and Sailor Moon Crystal. The voice actor has also dubbed for English movies like Fantastic Beasts, Slumdog Millionaire, Zombieland, Kong: Skull Island, and many more.

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirou

Yoshimasa Hosaya, who plays the voice of Torajirou, began his career in 2005 with his minor roles in the Animation series Aria the Animation and Gallery Fake. He is known for voicing characters like Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan, Haruhiro in Grimgar of Fantasy, Asahi Azumane in Haikyuu, and many more. He has dubbed for Hollywood movies like Twilight for the role of Jacob Black in all parts, Ansel Elgort's voice in all Divergent movies, and has also dubbed voices in Now You See Me, Justice League, IT: Chapter Two, Transformers, and many more.

Atsuko Tanaka as Torii Hibari

Atsuko Tanaka, who plays the voice of Torii Hibari, is also one of the prominent voice actors in Japan who has been active in the industry since 1985. She is best known for the voice roles of Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell film as well as the franchise and voice of Konan in the popular Naruto series. Atsuko Tanaka has dubbed voices for high-end Hollywood movies like Jurassic Wolrd, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, The Last Song, Little Woman, The Mummy: Tomb of Gradon Emperor, and many more.

