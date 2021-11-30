'The Wheel Of Time': Is Logain The Dragon Reborn? How Powerful Is He?

Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy The Wheel Of Time based on one of the most popular fantasy series novels written by late author Robert Jordan, released its fourth episode on November 26. Episode four introduced Logain Ablar's character and his powers. Like the books, Logain claimed to be the Dragon Reborn and his battle with the Aes Sedai in episode four served as suitable proof of his prowess with the One Power. As fans watched the latest episode, they were left wondering if Logain was really the Dragon Reborn. Warning spoilers ahead.

Is Logain the Dragon Reborn?

In the universe of Wheel Of Time, Dragon Reborn is a powerful male or female champion who is destined to save humanity but also has the power to destroy it. Logain played by Álvaro Morte claims to be the Dragon Reborn, however by the end of episode 4 Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) identifies him as the False Dragon. However, during his battle with Aes Sedai, Alanna Mosvani (Priyanka Bose) of the Green Ajah wonder if he was truly the Dragon Reborn, as he demonstrated more power compared to other False Dragons.

Even though Logain is a powerful channeller his powers are still inferior compared to the real Dragon Reborn. Based on what is mentioned in the books, Moiraine is currently the show’s strongest character, and even she wouldn’t be able to hold her own in a one-on-one fight with Logain.

The Wheel Of Time on Amazon Prime

Set in a magical world, The Wheel Of Time story follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organisation of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

As the series premiered, netizens and critics left their reviews of the epic fantasy. Some netizens claimed that the show was different from the books, while fans of the novel series said that these changes were necessary in order to transfer the story from one medium to another.

The show also features Joshua Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The first season consists of eight episodes, with the first three episodes released on Friday, November 19 and the remaining five set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime)