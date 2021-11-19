'The Wheel Of Time' Twitter Review: Netizens Claim To Be 'officially Addicted' To Series

The much-awaited epic fantasy web series, The Wheel of Time, is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video, with many Netizens already dropping their reviews after binge-watching the first three episodes. The Rosamund Pike-starrer, which comes as an adaptation of Robert Jordan's iconic fantasy book series of the same name, is being deemed as 'Fantastic stuff' by many, while others claim that they're 'officially addicted' to it.

Three episodes, that were released today, are said to be packed with action, magic and thrilling sequences, with actors like Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney helming pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the remaining episodes of the first season will stream weekly until December 24, 2021.

The Wheel of Time Twitter review

Twitteratis were quick enough to binge-watch the episodes and drop in their comments, with one calling the cast 'perfect' as well as shedding light on the "controversial" changes. Another called the show "absolutely amazing" and further wrote, "That Trolloc musical number was jaw-dropping. And the fade's soulful interpretive dance solo? Stunning." Take a look.

Just finished the third episode of #TheWheelOfTime Fantastic stuff, so far. The cast is perfect, and the "controversial" changes were fine by me. I can't wait for the next episode. #WoT #TwitterOfTime #WheelOfTime — Alistair Geddes (@AlistairGeddes) November 19, 2021

Wow #WheelOfTime is absolutely amazing. That Trolloc musical number was jaw-dropping. And the fade's soulful interpretive dance solo? Stunning. 🙏 — Drunken Bard 🍻 | GIVEAWAY PINNED (@Drunken_Bard) November 19, 2021

Another reacted to the show's pilot episode, which they deemed would "set up some interesting drama later." "I loved a LOT. Wasn't overly fond of the change in backstory for my fictional husband, but like... I get what they were doing. And it's going to set up some interesting drama later. Not mad, just cautious." they wrote. Another drew a comparison between the show and the books, iterating that they're 'pretty different'. "But when I got over that, I had fun with the story. The book series is one of my all-time favourites. I am excited for new fans to get excited about the story.", they further noted.

The Wheel Of Time show is pretty different than the books. But when I got over that, I had fun with the story. The book series is one of my all time favorites. I am excited for new fans to get excited about the story. #WheelOfTime pic.twitter.com/RCb6Z2gSdW — nerdmorning (@nerdmorning) November 19, 2021

Very brief reaction to the pilot: I loved a LOT. Wasn't overly fond of the change in backstory for my fictional husband, but like... I get what they were doing. And it's going to set up some interesting drama later. Not mad, just cautious. — Lacey (@lacedaisies6) November 19, 2021

just saw the three episodes available to view are of an hour each, can't afford binge-watching. 🥲 So, its a weekend bedtime story - for the next 3 days!🤓 #TheWheelOfTime — Dr.Srivalli | శ్రీవల్లి (@lefthandeddoc) November 19, 2021

Okay, I've juste seen the first two episodes of #TheWheelOfTime and it was just so amazing. I'm already in love with this show. #TwitterOfTime — Lain Sedai (@LainSedai) November 19, 2021

I took today off work to watch the first three episodes of The Wheel Of Time. I loved it. So happy. I have no objectivity. Seeing the characters I love on screen and how beautifully the seeds of who they become are planted was everything. #TheWheelOfTime — Paul Herrett-Thorp (@twtrlesspaul) November 19, 2021

Finished the first 3 episodes of #TheWheelOfTime I enjoyed myself overall. Was never bored 7.5/10. If you're looking for an exact one to one adaptation you're going to have a bad time. However it hits the bulletpoints of the first book and its gorgeous to look at — SlatePunchgroin (@SlatePunchgroin) November 19, 2021

My non spoiler review 😭❤️🥰 it’s gert lush I love it! pic.twitter.com/uhnAegmBpa — 𝔐𝔞𝔦 💜 (@Maionegg) November 19, 2021

More about The Wheel of Time

Its official synopsis provided by Amazon Prime Video reads,

"Set in an epic fantasy world, The Whee Of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of To Rivers. There, with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity."

