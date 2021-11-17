'The Wheel Of Time': Release Date, Time, Trailer, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know

The Wheel Of Time is one of the most anticipated series ever since it was announced in 2018. The show was even renewed for its second season just after the production of the first one was wrapped up. Therefore, the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the coming show. Here are all details about the upcoming fantasy drama.

The upcoming fantasy drama is ready for its launch on Amazon Prime Video. The web series will soon be available on the streaming giant. While the show is currently making headlines about its advanced premiere, viewers have begun wondering when does The Wheel Of Time come out? The wait is going to end soon as The Wheel Of Time release date is scheduled for November 19, 2021. The showrunner will release the first three episodes on November 19 and the rest in the coming weeks. It is also expected the show will run for the last one and a half months of the year.

The Wheel Of Time plot

The upcoming show is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's iconic high fantasy book series of the same name. The author's book series was further completed by his fellow fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson. The series consists of 14 moves with a long list of characters and their background stories. The official synopsis of the show provided by Amazon Prime Video reads, "Set in an epic fantasy world, The Whee Of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of To Rivers. There, with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity." Seeing the multiple novels series, The Wheel Of Time is expected to have multiple seasons.

The show's official trailer

An adventure this epic cannot be contained much longer. #TheWheelOfTime premieres November 19th on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/76F2VYMX2K — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) October 27, 2021

The Wheel Of Time cast

The upcoming fantasy series has some A-list actors who have worked in various genres and several other newcomers. Rosamund Pike, known for Gone Girl, is playing the lead role of Moiraine. Some other cast members include Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney.

Image: Twitter/@thewheeloftime