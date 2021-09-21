'The Witcher': Henry Cavill Hints At A More Paternal Side Of Geralt In Season 2

Netflix's fantasy drama series The Witcher is all set to return to screens later this year with season two. Apart from the trailer that was released almost a year back, there hasn't been any update about the upcoming season. However, lead actor Henry Cavill, who plays the role of Geralt of Rivia recently spoke about his character and teased a more paternal side of Geralt.

Henry Cavill talks about his character from The Witcher

At the end of season one of The Witcher, audiences see Geralt and Ciri played by Freya Allan reuniting. The second season of The Witcher will pick up from there and explore the father-daughter relationship between Geralt and Ciri. Talking about the upcoming season, Henry Cavill in an interview with Entertainment Weekly said, "He's got this deep-down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended. But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector."

Henry Cavill also spoke about the new addition of the cast Kim Bodnia who will be playing the role of Vesemir, Geralt's father figure and mentor. Cavill said, "Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature." He added, "Some of my favourite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on Netflix in its entirety on December 20, 2019. It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga. The second season, consisting of eight episodes based on the book Blood of Elves by Sapkowski, is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@henrycavill/@witchernetflix