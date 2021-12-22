'The Witcher' Season 2 Soars At Number One On Netflix's Global Top 10

Season two of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher premiered last week and has quickly made a spot for itself in the streamers' top ten rating list. The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivea along with Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla and Anya Chalotra's Yennefer of Vengerberg and is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series of the same name.

Earlier the season one of The Witcher also trended at the global top ten list of Netflix and is currently one of the most-watched shows on the streamer. The makers of the fantasy series have also planned to expand the Witcher universe also known as Witcherverse.

The Witcher Season 2 is now number one show on Netflix

Deadline reported that The Witcher Season 2 that released on December 17 recorded 142 million hours streamed in its first three days. The Henry Cavill led show is also the number one show on the streaming platform, globally. Ahead of the premiere of season 2, the makers had announced that the show had been renewed for season three.

The Witcher Season 2 follows Geralt as he finally claims his law of surprise/child of destiny, Princess Cirilla and tries to discover the mysterious powers she holds. Geralt and Ciri are joined by sorceress Yennefer whose magic disappears after the battle of Sodden. As the show moves forward it will unfold the twisted webs of destiny that bind Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer together.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on Netflix in its entirety on December 17, 2019. It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga. The second season will be based on the book Blood of Elves and the beginning of Time of Contempt.

In addition to the regular series, Netflix also announced a prequel to the show titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the current timeline of the show. The prequel will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype The Witcher and events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

(Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix)