'The Witcher' Season 2 Starring Henry Cavill On Netflix Add Seven New Actors To Cast

The Witcher casts Henry Cavill in the titular role of Geralt of Rivia. Season one of the Netflix series received mostly positive responses from viewers. The makers announced a second installment which is currently in production. Now, it has got seven new actors to join the team.

The Witcher season 2 get Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, and four others

Netflix has unveiled the seven new additions to The Witcher season two. It has Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijsktra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience. They join previously announced members Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert.

New The Witcher cast members’ character details

As head of the Redanian Intelligence secret service, double crossers and ne'er do wells all over the Continent know Sigismund Dijkstra's name when whispered. His impressive style and physical strength are second to his knowledge of kings and mages and getting everything he wants. pic.twitter.com/mcYH0bLeb2 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

Having escaped violent round-ups in the North, Ba’lian is one of many elves seeking safe refuge in unexpected places on the Continent. Brave and principled, his journey intersects with some surprising characters, who are inspired by his refusal to go down without a fight. pic.twitter.com/J1TQTmeVRD — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

A sadistic mage with a penchant for fire, Rience is employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel. His cruel tactics leave deep scars wherever he goes… though he’ll try in vain to escape without some of his own. pic.twitter.com/Y1QDFZUPr9 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

Partners-in-crime — ostensibly, solving crime — Codringher and Fenn deal in the business of information: gathering, knowing, revealing, and even burying, for the right price. pic.twitter.com/CAWAcqUDHM — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

Codringher acts as the face of the business, while Fenn stays buried in her research; neither have ever been presented with a mystery as all-encompassing as the one about to drop into their Dorian office. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra are reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg, in The Witcher cast for season two. The plot will continue showing Geralt now taking care of Ciri, while Yennefer facing new issues. The upcoming part of the Polish-American series is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022 on Netflix.

