'The Witcher' Season 2 Starring Henry Cavill On Netflix Add Seven New Actors To Cast

'The Witcher' has added seven actors to its season 2 cast. The Netflix series led by Henry Cavill has gotten more characters. Read to know more details

The Witcher

The Witcher casts Henry Cavill in the titular role of Geralt of Rivia. Season one of the Netflix series received mostly positive responses from viewers. The makers announced a second installment which is currently in production. Now, it has got seven new actors to join the team.

The Witcher season 2 get Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, and four others

Netflix has unveiled the seven new additions to The Witcher season two. It has Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijsktra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience. They join previously announced members Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert.

New The Witcher cast members’ character details

Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra are reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg, in The Witcher cast for season two. The plot will continue showing Geralt now taking care of Ciri, while Yennefer facing new issues. The upcoming part of the Polish-American series is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022 on Netflix.

