The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Out; Gives Glimpses Of Henry Cavill As Geralt Of Rivia

On June 18, 2021, the filmmakers released the new The Witcher Season 2 teaser. The 12-second clip video gives glimpses of tons of scenes that go rapidly. The teaser features Geralt, Runes, Witcher medallions, and weapons, snow, skeletons among others. The new season is expected to arrive this year.

In the new teaser video, the journey of Ciri is continued in the new season. She transforms into a confident person from a scared child. The Witcher Season 2 teaser does not give many details but gives glimpses of more complex characters, especially Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher Season 2 features Freya Allan as Ciri, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and the titular Witcher. The first season ended with Ciri uniting with Geralt, who were linked by destiny. In the books, Ciri, Geralt, and sorceress Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra) form a family to fight the impending threats. The Witcher Season 2 cast also includes some new faces such as Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

As soon as the teaser was released, many of its fans and followers reposted the teaser and several of them expressed their excitement for its release. A fan posted a still from the teaser and said "Gerraaallltt, it was a clue!". Another one stated that the book says, "bond that grows between people, the love, kindness, sacrifice, is stronger than destiny, destiny is not enough to connect people". He added that he is waiting to see what the new season is about to tell.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissricch, The Witcher is based on a Polish fantasy by Andrzej Sapkowski that has also inspired an RPG video game series. The title comes from an order of sorcerer-warriors named the Witchers, the monster killers since childhood, who earn money by killing. The inaugural season received quite positive reviews by the critics as well as the viewers. The Witcher Season 2 release date is yet to be announced.

