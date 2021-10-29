'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer: Geralt And Ciri Join Forces And Yennefer's Return

Ahead of season two's premiere in December, the makers of the fantasy series The Witcher dropped a new trailer for the upcoming season. The new trailer gives a glimpse much-anticipated return of Henry Cavill's character and Geralt's next chapter with Freya Allan's Ciri and Anya Chalotra's Yennefer. With the war raging between kings, elves, humans and demons; new challenges await Geralt as he trains Ciri to keep her safe. Watch the trailer below.

The Witcher Season 2 trailer out now

New trailer of The Witcher season two was dropped by Netflix as the series inches towards its release. The trailer gives the audience a glimpse at the new challenges that await Geralt of Rivia in the ongoing war on the continent. Geralt also has to keep Princess Cirilla safe from the people hunting her down in his castle Kaer Morhen and discover her mysterious power. Meanwhile, fans also get a glimpse of Yennefer of Vengerberg and the return of Jaskier. The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski novels of the same name.

The Witcher based legends on Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on Netflix in its entirety on December 20, 2019. It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga. The second season, consisting of eight episodes based on the book Blood of Elves by Sapkowski, is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event, it was announced that The Witcher was renewed for season three ahead of season two's premiere. Netflix has also announced a prequel to the show titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the current timeline of the show. The prequel will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype The Witcher and events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix)