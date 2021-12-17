'The Witcher Season 2' Twitter Review: Henry Cavill Led Netflix Drama Leaves Fans Amazed

The Witcher is back with its second instalment, and ardent fans are already binge-watching the Henry Cavill led fantasy drama while also pouring in raving reviews. The Netflix series is based on the books with the same name and live-action game and its highly twisted plot, as well as incredible VFX, make it the go-to choice for many. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are destined to stick together.

Apart from Cavill, it stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in pivotal roles. The second season has faced various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Cavill's leg injury a year ago. Fans also got a spinoff animated series on Netflix titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which centred on another character Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). Hours after the season's release, take a look at what fans have to say.

The Witcher Season 2 Twitter Review

Netizens were quick enough to binge-watch a few episodes and share their views. While some lauded the cinematography, the story and the costumes, others noted that the show has got them hooked all over again. One user quipped that the show is so intriguing that they didn't even get time to post a tweet. "Enjoying the hell out of season 2 of The Witcher. Been too engrossed to even type a tweet.", they wrote. One drew comparisons between the second season and the original books, noting that their similarities make it more fun. "If anything it's even more like the books in season 2. So much fun", they quipped.

Another Twitterati noted that although the beginning disappointed them a little, the show is "growing into itself". The majority of netizens declared the show as their favourite fantasy series at the moment. Take a look.

Just watched the first episode of The Witcher season 2. It’s so good man, the cinematography, the story, the costumes, I love everything. #Netflix — tmk (@mike2of7) December 17, 2021

Just finished watching the first 4 episodes of Witcher season 2, the beginning was a little disappointing but it's growing into itself. — Mossslug 🦇👻🦌🦉🩸🚂 (@Mossslug14) December 17, 2021

Season 2 of The Witcher. Yes I'm hooked once again. Thank you. @witchernetflix @LHissrich — proevoboy (@proevoboy1) December 17, 2021

Enjoying the hell out of season 2 of The Witcher.

Been too engrossed to even type a tweet.

I will say this though - glad Yennefer finally called Stregobor what I thought he was from the first. I wonder if she will find Geralt & Ciri before the end of this short season. https://t.co/QoYdpMWOCP pic.twitter.com/kbh5yt5oiu — Jᴇɴɴᴀ Sɪɢʏɴ Asᴛᴀʀᴛɪᴇʟ Cᴀᴠɪʟʟ 🍷🍫🌿🌟 (@Astartiel) December 17, 2021

It’s after 4:00am.. I’m watching the Witcher season 2 on Netflix. S0oo far I’m 💙💙💙💙💙💙it. — Rosalyn Thomas (@ThomasKahlisha9) December 17, 2021

I was worried #TheWitcher will decline. If anything it's even more like the books in season 2. So much fun. Best fantasy series atm. #witcher #farewelleskel pic.twitter.com/JLLIF1sD5r — TV Addict (@ranblv) December 17, 2021

The Witcher season 2 was released in India on December 17, and like the first season, spans over eight episodes. In the coming season, new challenges await Geralt of Rivia in the ongoing war on the continent. Geralt also has to keep Princess Cirilla safe from the people hunting her down and takes her to his house, Kaer Morhen.

(Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix)