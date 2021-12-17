'The Witcher' Season 2: All You Need To Know Before Watching Season 2

As the makers of the fantasy drama streaming television series, The Witcher, will soon drop the new season, it will be helpful for all the fans to first take a quick look at what happened in the previous season. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri and features Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in the lead.

Things to know before watching The Witcher Season 2

As The Witcher season 2 release date has been set for 17 December 2021, the fans are eager to binge-watch the Netflix series that is based on the collection of short stories titled The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. Those who need to get a quick The Witcher season 1 recap need to know that Geralt of Rivia is a professional monster hunter in a fantasy world ruled by corrupt queens and kings where the good-paying jobs include dark human desires. On the other hand, Cirilla "Ciri", the crown princess of Cintra, is the daughter of Pavetta who possesses magic powers and is linked to Geralt by destiny. Tissaia de Vries, who is a secretive mentor to Yennefer and the Rectoress of Aretuza, a training place for female mages.

While The Witcher season 1 followed the stories of Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg as they gathered together at the battle for Sodden Hill against the attackers from Nilfgaard, the upcoming season will be based on the Blood of Elves, the first novel in The Witcher saga and the sequel to The Witcher short stories. The new season will also mark the commencement of the second novel in The Witcher saga titled Time of Concept.

The Witcher season 2 episodes list:

The Witcher season 2, episode 1: "A Grain of Truth"

The Witcher season 2, episode 2: "Kaer Morhen"

The Witcher season 2, episode 3: "What Is Lost"

The Witcher season 2, episode 4: "Redanian Intelligence"

The Witcher season 2, episode 5: "Turn Your Back"

The Witcher season 2, episode 6: "Dear Friend"

The Witcher season 2, episode 7: "Voleth Meir"

The Witcher season 2, episode 8: Title TBA



