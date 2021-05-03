'Things Heard & Seen' Spoilers: A List Of Various Surprising Reveals Of This Netflix Film

Things Heard & Seen, the book-to-screen adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage’s novel, All Things Cease to Appear, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, has finally made it to Netflix. The film tells the story of a young couple who moves upstate in hopes of a better life. But, as soon as the couple makes it to their new humble abode, Catherine Clare (Played by Amanda Seyfried), begins to suspect the presence of a supernatural entity there. This article enlists all the surprising reveals of the film. Read on if you have seen the film already or the knowledge of Things Heard & Seen Spoilers do not harm your viewing experience.

Things Heard & Seen spoilers:

1) Addressing infidelity as a theme at the very beginning

Before the first act of the film even concludes, the director duo of the film make it clear as to why do the troubles in the relationship of the front-lining couple even exist. James Norton’s George, as per several Things Heard & Seen reviews, is portrayed as an unfaithful partner. The same is communicated through his intimate extramarital relationship with Natalia Dyer’s Willis, and an abusive one as well, given that he’s constantly riling up Catherine.

2) The story behind the first apparition

A part of the Things Heard & Seen plot sees Amanda Seyfried’s Catherine begins to experience out-of-the-norm occurrences within the confines of the house, such as smelling car exhaust fumes in the bedroom, but her husband is quick to dismiss them. When Catherine finds a ring in the kitchen, she starts to see a woman in the house who also visits her daughter at night. The identity of the figure is revealed later on in the film. George blames Catherine’s eating disorder for her visions while being fully cognizant and secretive about what happened in that establishment. Catherine would go on to find out that the previous owner, Calvin Vayle, drugged his wife and children, started up the trucks in the garage, and went to bed. Calvin and his wife Ella died, but their boys, Eddie and Cole, survived and are actually working at the home still as Catherine hired them for babysitting and general duties, unaware they used to live there.

3) The house: A portal between the physical and the spiritual realm

While conducting a séance in order to communicate with the spirits that have taken residence in the house, it turns out that the house is serving as a portal between two realms and has left behind a "guardian angel" for the purpose of guiding Catherine. But, there's also supposedly an "evil spirit" around as well, who will apparently only communicate with the evildoers. The latter starts communicating with George as his life starts to crumble.

4) Justine learning about George’s true nature:

Catherine's friend Justine (Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul fame) also gets wise to George's true nature and finds out that he's been sleeping with Willis. George runs her off the road, putting her in a coma that she's unlikely to wake from. Her fate in the film is left hanging in the balance.

5) It was Catherine all along

With Catherine planning on leaving him, George starts to hear the evil spirit – who turns out to be Ella's husband, Calvin – who implies that he must free himself like how he did. He goes on to drug her protein shake with sedatives and as Catherine passes out, she hears Ella telling her that "as she was there for me, I am here for you". George then fatally strikes Catherine with an axe and we realise that it was Catherine's dead body he was reeling from in the opening scene. So, essentially, the Things Heard & Seen ending explained as to whose blood was dripping from the hardwood ceiling in the opening scene of the movie.