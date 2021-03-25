THIS 'Hello Charlie' Actor's Photo Reminds Fans Of 'Phir Hera Pheri Vala Chimpanzee'

Hello Charlie recently had a trailer release and it was received by fans. Many celebs also got together to review the trailer and wish the movie's lead Aadar Jain best of luck for its release. Before Hello Charlie's release though, one of the cast's photos has gone viral on social media and it is reminding fans of the chimpanzee from Paresh rawal's hit Phir Hera Pheri. Read on to know why fans are saying that.

Hello Charlie cast's photo that has gone viral

The viral photo is indeed that of a chimpanzee. The paparazzi got a photo of him from the sets of Hello Charlie. Hello Charlie being an animal comedy, this actoe, Toto, can be expected to have significant screentime.

Fans loved this photo and many could not help but get curious. While some wondered who was inside the animal suit, some wondered if it was real. Aadar Jain was also seen liking the post.

Hello Charlie movie's "human" cast

While Toto will indeed be a part of Hello Charlie, the movie will also have these humans on its cast. Aadar Jain & Jackie Shroff reportedly play lead roles in the movie. Shlokka Pandit's character in the movie is romantically paired with Aadar Jain's. As per Hello Charlie trailer, Jackie Shroff plays a billionnaire who's on the run, planning to escape Mumbai in the costume of a gorilla and Aadar Jain's character is tasked with the gorilla's transport. This idea is the brainchild of a makeup artist helping Jackie's character, portrayed by Elnaaz Norouzi. Hello Charlie cast also has Rajpal Yadav and fans are excited about the movie because of his comic timing and screen presence too.

When is Hello Charlie release planned?

Hello Charlie release date has been confirmed as April 9, 2021. It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Hello Charlie release date will also be the movie's world premiere.

Watch the Hello Charlie trailer here:

The Hello Charlie trailer reveals the gist of the movie's plot. It seems that the trailer banks on the audience watching the movie for its comedy more than its script. Fans so far have reacted positively to the movie's trailer and Aadar Jain's performance.

*Source of images: Aadar Jain's Instagram, comments from Viral Bhayani's Instagram post, comments from Hello Charlie trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.