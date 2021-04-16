'This Is Us' Season 5 Cut Short: Only 3 More Episodes Left Till The Finale

As the second and third waves of COVID-19 are hitting the world, there have been countless delays that have affected the production of many television shows all across the globe. It seems that NBC's popular show This Is Us also added to the list as the makers recently announced that they are cutting the episode count for this season and the series will be ending sooner than expected.

This Is Us season 5 shortened by two episodes

This Is Us season 5 episodes have been shortened and now will only have 16 episodes in total rather than the 18 episodes it has in the previous seasons. According to Entertainment Weekly, in the promo that aired at the end of Tuesday's episode of This is Us, it was revealed that not only will Season 5 return with its last few episodes on May 11 but there are only 3 episodes left in the season.

According to the outlet, the reason for this decision is the pandemic and the makers had to trim the show due to the unpredictable schedules this season. The This Is Us Season 5 episodes were also delayed in the post-production stage due to the pandemic which resulted in the season starting late this year. The show has now taken a mid-season break and will be back after few weeks with the rest of the episodes building up the finale. The finale of This Is Us season 5 will be airing on May 25 at 10 pm on NBC. There has been no confirmation about whether the makers of the show will add two more extra episodes in the next season to compensate for the fewer episodes of this season.

This is Us Season 5 Cast

For the uninitiated, This Is Us is a romantic family drama revolving around the lives of the Pearson family. The series follows the lives and families of two parents and their three children. The series is shot in several time frames. The This Is Us season 5 has an ensemble cast including Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson along with returning characters Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, Eris Baker as Tess Pearson, Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson among many others.

This Is Us Season 5 Spoilers

In the previous episode of This Is Us, viewers saw Randall and Kevin having a heart to heart conversation about race and the future of their relationship. Kevin travelled to Philadelphia to meet his brother Randall and mend their relationship by asking him to be his Best Man at the wedding. The conversation they had was raw and honest and can be said to be one of the most emotional moments of the entire series.